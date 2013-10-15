Tate uses celebrities to 'unlock' art

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Art enthusiast Frank Skinner is among the stars making art history "more accessible"

Frank Skinner, new Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi and Alan Cumming are among the celebrities fronting a new series of films for Tate.

It is hoped the series will "unlock big ideas that have shaped art history", bringing art to a wider audience.

Entitled Unlock Art, the campaign aims to "offer the culturally curious a stimulating, imaginative and witty introduction to the world of art".

The first film sees comedian Skinner offering a lesson in performance art.

The writer, presenter, actor and art enthusiast explores the art form's origins from dadaism and surrealism through to Yoko Ono and Joseph Beuys.

It also looks at how performance art "makes us question the way we perceive the world around us".

Skinner's is the first of eight films, which will be released on a monthly basis.

Other art movements and themes to be explored in the series include the history of the nude, humour in art, surrealism and pop art.

"Our goal is to promote public understanding and enjoyment of art," said Tate's Director of Media and Audiences, Marc Sands as the series was launched at art fair Frieze London.

"With an exciting roster of presenters, and the imaginative and creative content of the films, we want to connect people who might not have considered some of the stories before with contemporary art."

The project, a collaboration between Tate and Le Meridien Hotels & Resorts, will see the topic of the last film determined by an online public vote in 2014.