In pictures: Stuart Semple
British artist Stuart Semple reveals the thinking behind his latest exhibition Suspend Disbelief, a collection of paintings, sculptures and installations presented to coincide with the Frieze art fair in London.
Suspend Disbelief, the latest exhibition by the British artist Stuart Semple, is being promoted at the Frieze art fair in London with an eye-catching sculpture entitled Floating Granny. According to Semple (left), the levitating figure is "all about mind over matter" and depicts "someone towards the end of their life reaching a place of inner peace and raising above their human limitations".
The full exhibition, which is being held at the Heritage Rooms at Victoria House in London's Bloomsbury Square, also features the man-made faces that were made for Semple's 2009 Happy Clouds installation. The artist says the clouds, made out of helium, soap and vegetable dye, were let off from Tate Modern and flew towards London's financial district as a response to the global fiscal crisis.
"In the new show I've bought them indoors so visitors can interact with them," says Semple of his "happy" cloud formations. "I like the temporal nature of them and the natural structure of the soap bubbles."
According to Semple, his Days of Miracle and Wonder painting takes its title from Paul Simon's song The Boy in the Bubble. "The piece is really about governance, control and rule. It’s about the fact that as humans we have control over our destiny - forces above us only have power over us if we allow them to."
The Zoltar featured in Semple's painting Down by the Rollercoaster is based on a fairground fortune-telling machine seen in the 1988 Tom Hanks film Big. "I loved that film growing up," he explains. "I like the idea that an automaton could tell or predict our future - that we could put faith in something and it could tell us what would happen. There's something really eerie about that scene that stuck with me."
The singer Michael Jackson features in Michael Daydreams, a painting inspired by the 2003 documentary broadcaster Martin Bashir made about the late performer. "Michael explains that his favourite thing to do in the world is climb trees and that when he's in this special 'giving tree' he has all the ideas for his songs and gets inspiration," says Semple. "I think as we get older a lot of us are guilty of letting inhibitions stop us experiencing the fun and spontaneity of really living."
Semple says his painting, I was young, I was wrong, "is all about putting your faith in something or trusting something that's not right". "There's three characters in a boat, an adult and two children," he explains. "The boat has obviously been made by a child out of cardboard. The boat is in trouble and it's taking on water so one child is bailing out. They are trying to get to the rainbow outside the cave."
Suspend Disbelief, which runs from 16 to 21 October, also features Omega, an installation comprising vintage wirelesses suspended from the ceiling that have all been tuned in to the static found between radio stations. "It's known that a percentage of static sound is residual from the Big Bang," says Semple. "I was thinking that if time is cyclical and the beginning of time is likely to resemble the end, then perhaps this sculpture is relaying the sound of the end of the universe."