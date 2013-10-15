Great British Bake Off heads to BBC One

Image caption Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry have become household names

Hit BBC Two show The Great British Bake Off is to move to BBC One for its fifth series next year.

The current series is the highest rated show on the channel so far this year, with an average audience of 7 million.

Controller of BBC One Charlotte Moore said she wanted to "bring the show to an even broader audience on BBC One".

The successful amateur baking competition is judged by Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood and fronted by Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

Its audience has grown from an average of 2.8 million when it first began in 2010, peaking with 7.8 million a fortnight ago.

The figure is more than last year's final, which drew a total of 7.2 million.

"I've watched the show grow over the last few years and earn a special place in the nation's hearts," said Moore, who commissioned the show in 2009 in her previous role at the BBC, alongside Janice Hadlow who is now the controller of BBC Two.

"It's been fantastic to watch it flourish on BBC Two and I can assure viewers I will continue to cherish it on BBC One."

Love Productions' Anna Beattie, who is also executive producer of the programme, said: "We're extremely proud that the show has captivated so many families and inspired so many people across the country.

"We aim to do everything we can to ensure its continuing authenticity and integrity."

The show is set to crown its newest winner next week.