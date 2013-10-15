CBeebies Land to open at Alton Towers

Image caption Waybuloo is set in the land of Nara and features CGI characters Nok Tok, De Li, Lau Lau and Yojojo

CBeebies Land is to launch at Alton Towers theme park next year, bringing some of the famous faces of the BBC pre-school channel to life.

The five acre (two hectare) site in Staffordshire will feature themed rides as well as hands-on learning experiences and character appearances.

Marcus Arthur, UK managing director at BBC Worldwide, said CBeebies Land would be a "fun and exciting" environment.

The area will be updated regularly with new content and seasonal events.

CBeebies shows include In the Night Garden, Something Special, Postman Pat and Waybuloo.

Cookie Monster

It is not yet known which programmes or characters will feature at the park.

Katherine Duckworth of Alton Towers said: "I have no doubt that CBeebies Land will add a different and original element to the already fantastic offering we have for young families."

CBeebies Land will open in May 2014.

It was announced earlier this week that Cookie Monster and Elmo, originally from US series Sesame Street, will be joining CBeebies in a new show called The Furchester.

And beloved children's show the Clangers is being resurrected, with a new series in production for CBeebies in 2015.

Debuting in 1969, the show told the tale of a race of knitted aliens eking out a threadbare existence on a cold blue planet, not far from Earth.