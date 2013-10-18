How did van Gogh find colour?
Living for two years in Paris changed Vincent van Gogh. He might not have realised it at the time, but as he met other artists in the French capital, he gradually moved away from his dark, sombre Dutch works - towards much brighter palettes and expressive brush work.
Van Gogh's transitional story is currently being told at the Eykyn Maclean Gallery in central London - with paintings by the artist and his contemporaries on show. Take a look with gallery partner, Nicholas Maclean.Continue reading the main story
Van Gogh in Paris can be seen at the Eykyn Maclean Gallery in central London, until 29 November 2013. Reservations required.
Click bottom right for image information. All images subject to copyright.
Slideshow production by Paul Kerley. Publication date 18 October 2013.
Related:
Vincent van Gogh - BBC Archive
Your paintings - Vincent van Gogh
More audio slideshows:
Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2013
Massive mushrooms and zombie fungi