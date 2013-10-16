John Bishop to host Royal Variety Performance

Image caption Bishop has achieved success as both a stand-up comedian and serious actor

Award-winning comedian and actor John Bishop is to host the Royal Variety Performance next month.

It will feature stars such as Gary Barlow, the cast of hit West End musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Attraction, the winners of this year's Britain's Got Talent.

Brit Award winner Olly Murs will also perform on 25 November, with the show set to be screened by ITV in December.

Stand-up star Bishop said he "never imagined" he would host the show.

"As a child, the Royal Variety Show was like the Grand National and the FA Cup final - it was something our family always watched - the only difference being that we didn't bet on the winner," he said.

"I trust my parents will be proud when they take their seats in the audience, although I have told my dad not to shout, 'Come on son.' It's not a match or a horse race!"

Dame Edna Everage will take a break from her farewell tour to appear in the variety show, with more acts set to be announced nearer the time.

Image caption Shadow dancing group Attraction performed several emotional routines to win Britain's Got Talent

The evening at the London Palladium hopes to feature the best musical performers, theatre, comedy and speciality acts from the UK and abroad, as well as several surprises.

The event is staged in aid of the Entertainment Artistes' Benevolent Fund - whose patron is the Queen - which helps people from the world of entertainment who are in need of care and assistance.

Each year the winner of ITV's Britain's Got Talent gets the chance to perform on the show as part of their prize.

This year's competition was won by Hungarian shadow dancers Attraction at the show's grand final in June.

At the time judge Simon Cowell said: "It just shows that this country welcomes people from all over the world and they loved this act."