Glee 'confirmed to end next series'

Image caption Glee paid tribute to actor Cory Monteith last week

Glee creator Ryan Murphy has confirmed the musical show will end after the next series, it has been reported.

Speaking at a media event in Los Angeles, Murphy said he had planned for the sixth season to revolve around the characters of Rachel and Finn.

However, following the death of actor Cory Monteith, who played Finn, in July, he was forced to create a new ending, TV Line reported.

He added he had penned a new finale that would be in Monteith's honour.

"The final year of the show, which will be next year, was designed around Rachel and Cory/Finn's story," Murphy said.

"I always knew that, I always knew how it would end. I knew what the last shot was - he was in it. I knew what the last line was - she said it to him.

"So when a tragedy like that happens you sort of have to pause and figure out what you want to do, so we're figuring that out now."

Murphy said he planned to pitch his new ending for the show to US network Fox later this month.

"I think it's very satisfactory and kind of in [Monteith's] honour, which I love," he added.

The show said goodbye to the actor in a special tribute episode broadcast in the US last week.

In April this year, Fox renewed Glee for a fifth and sixth season as part of a two-season deal.

It had been hinted the sixth series could be the last, however it was not confirmed at the time.