An American in Paris set for Paris stage

Image caption The film is famous for Gene Kelly's 16-minute dance sequence to the title song

Gene Kelly film An American in Paris is being adapted for the stage and will premiere in Paris late next year.

The 1951 film, notable for its score by George and Ira Gershwin, follows a GI falling in love in post-war Paris.

The stage adaptation will include the famous 16-minute ballet sequence between Kelly and co-star Lesley Caron, reconceived by director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon.

The musical is expected to transfer to Broadway in 2015.

The estates of the Gershwin brothers have been trying to develop a stage musical of An American in Paris for two decades, hoping to recreate the success of 1992's Tony-winning musical Crazy for You and last year's adaptation of Porgy and Bess.

At their suggestion, US producer Stuart Oken and partner Van Kaplan have joined forces with Jean-Luc Choplin, of Paris' Theatre du Chatelet - where the musical will open - who was separately seeking the rights for a stage adaptation.

"The Chatelet is more than a place to do the show," Mr Oken told the New York Times, "Though who wouldn't want to do An American in Paris in Paris, and to bring that feel to our show."

Casting has yet to be announced.

Wheeldon, a star at New York's City Ballet, previously created a ballet set to the music of the film for the company.

The choreographer, who has never previously directed on Broadway, remains best known for his work on the 2002 musical adaptation Sweet Smell of Success.