In Pictures: The National Theatre celebrates 50 years
As the National Theatre celebrates its 50th anniversary, we take a look back at some of the company's stand out productions and biggest stars.
Peter O'Toole played Hamlet in the National Theatre's first ever production, under the direction of Sir Laurence Olivier and with Rosemary Harris in the role of Ophelia. Since its opening night on 22 October, 1963, the National Theatre has produced over 700 plays. For the first 13 years, the Company was based at the Old Vic Theatre, while waiting for its new home on London's South Bank to be built. A ticket in the stalls for the first season cost 27s 6d (£1.28) and in the gallery 3s (15p).
As well as spending a decade as the first director of the National Theatre, Sir Laurence Olivier was also part of its original company of actors, alongside stars such as Michael Gambon, Maggie Smith and Lynn and Michael Redgrave. Here he is starring in a 1966 production of Georges Feydeau's classic farce, A Flea In Her Ear, adapted by John Mortimer. He resigned as director in 1973 and was succeeded by Sir Peter Hall.
Sir Anthony Hopkins and Dame Judi Dench starred in the National Theatre's 1987 production of Antony and Cleopatra. Dame Judi is among a cast of 100 taking part in a special anniversary event on 2 November, when current National boss Sir Nicholas Hytner will direct stars including Dame Maggie Smith, Ralph Fiennes, Sir Derek Jacobi and Simon Russell Beale in a celebration of the past five decades.
The Madness of George III, starring Nigel Hawthorne in 1991, told the true story of the English monarch's deteriorating mental health. Alan Bennett later turned his play into a film called The Madness of King George, which was also directed by Nicholas Hytner. In 2006, Bennett adapted another National hit, The History Boys, for the big screen. It was also directed by Hytner and starred Richard Griffiths, James Corden and Dominic Cooper.
Although David Harewood is now most recognised for his role in US drama Homeland, he has acted at the National on several occasions, including the title role of Othello. He won rave reviews for the 1997 production, directed by Sam Mendes and co-starring Claire Skinner as Desdemona and Simon Russell Beale as Iago. Earlier this year, the NT revived Othello with Adrian Lester in the title role, directed by Sir Nicholas Hytner.
In 1998, Hugh Jackman starred as Curly in an acclaimed production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! It was directed by Trevor Nunn, who was the National's newly-appointed artistic director, and set box several office records. Original cast members included Josefina Gabrielle as Laurey and Maureen Lipman as Aunt Eller. Richard Rodgers' daughter Mary told the Evening Standard that this version was "better than the original".
Dame Helen Mirren's turn as an adulterous New England matriarch who murders her husband in Mourning Becomes Electra was widely praised in 2003. Her performance was described as "exemplary" by Michael Billington in The Guardian, and also earned her an Olivier Award nomination for best actress. Dame Helen has starred in several of the National's productions and is part of the line-up for the Live From The National Theatre: 50 Years on Stage show on 2 November.
War Horse, which debuted at the National Theatre in 2007, has been an international success - seen by more than 4 million people worldwide. It is currently celebrating its sixth year on the London stage after moving to the West End. The epic production is based on Michael Morpurgo's novel and sees actors working alongside life-sized puppets made by the renowned Handspring Puppet Company from South Africa.
Ralph Fiennes has graced the stage in several National productions, including The Talking Cure, Six Characters in Search of an Author and Fathers and Sons. He is seen here alongside Clare Higgins in 2008's Oedipus, a new version of Sophocles’ ancient Greek tragedy by Frank McGuinness, directed by Jonathan Kent. It opened 13 years after the acclaimed Peter Hall production starring Alan Howard, who returned to play the blind prophet Teiresias opposite Fiennes.
Sherlock and Star Trek 2 actor Benedict Cumberbatch is another repeat performer at the National, including a role in 2010's After the Dance. In 2011, he appeared in Danny Boyle's Frankenstein, which saw him and co-star Jonny Lee Miller alternate the roles of Dr Frankenstein and the Creature. They both shared the best actor prize at the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards.
Rory Kinnear starred in Nicholas Hytner's modern dress production of Hamlet in 2010. He revealed he was expecting his marching orders when Hytner summoned him to his office to give him the part back in 2007. Kinnear has since starred in Bond movie Skyfall and played Iago, opposite Adrian Lester's Othello. The National Theatre Live recording of his performance in Hamlet returns to cinemas as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations.