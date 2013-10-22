In Pictures: The National Theatre celebrates 50 years

Peter O'Toole played Hamlet in the National Theatre's first ever production, under the direction of Sir Laurence Olivier and with Rosemary Harris in the role of Ophelia. Since its opening night on 22 October, 1963, the National Theatre has produced over 700 plays. For the first 13 years, the Company was based at the Old Vic Theatre, while waiting for its new home on London's South Bank to be built. A ticket in the stalls for the first season cost 27s 6d (£1.28) and in the gallery 3s (15p).