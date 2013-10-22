CBBC drama Wolfblood leads Children's Bafta nominations

Image caption Rhydian (Lockwood) and Maddy (Aimee) live double lives as wolfbloods with superhuman powers

CBBC teen drama Wolfblood is leading the field with four Children's Baftas nominations.

The supernatural series is up for best drama and best writer and has two performance nods for leading actors Aimee Kelly and Bobby Lockwood.

Peppa Pig has three nominations for best pre-school animation, best writer and best multiplatform programme for its Peppa Pig's Holiday mobile app.

The award winners will be announced on 24 November at a ceremony in London.

Several programmes have double nominations including CBBC's Horrible Histories/Horrible Histories: Gory Games, Cartoon Network's The Amazing World of Gumball and CBeebies special needs programme, Something Special.

Its presenter, Justin Fletcher, is nominated twice, once in the presenter category for Something Special and once as performer for another CBeebies show, Justin's House.

Fletcher is Bafta's most-awarded children's presenter.

Image caption Disney Junior's Doc McStuffins is up for best international programme

Others in contention for best presenter are Sam Nixon and Mark Rhodes for CBBC's Sam and Mark's Big Friday Wind-Up, Blue Peter's Barney Harwood and Show Me Show Me's Chris Jarvis.

Sam and Mark's Big Friday Wind-Up is also up for best entertainment show, alongside Help! My Supply Teacher is Magic, Horrible Histories: Gory Games and Officially Amazing - all CBBC programmes.

Cartoon Network, CBeebies, Cyw and Disney Junior will battle it out for channel of the year.

Best factual programme contenders include Absolute Genius with Dick and Dom, Newsround: Hard Times and Operation Ouch.

In the Games category, Animal Crossing New Leaf, Lego City Undercover, Skylanders Giants and Luigi's Mansion 2 are all in the running.

Animated film Brave, Life of Pi, ParaNorman and Wreck-It Ralph are up for best film.

The Snowman won a Bafta for best children's programme in 1983 and its follow-up, The Snowman and the Snowdog, is nominated this year in the animation category.

The Bafta Kids' Vote has also been launched, in which children between the ages of seven and 14 can have their say on their favourite film, TV programme, website and game.

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphreys will host the awards, while boy band Union J will present the Kids' Vote award.