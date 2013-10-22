In Pictures: Turner prize exhibition

The Turner Prize exhibition has opened in Northern Ireland, the first time it has taken place outside England. Three of the four Turner Prize-nominated artists - Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, French installation artist Laure Prouvost and Britain's David Shrigley were present for the opening day. The other nominated artist is British-German performance artist Tino Sehgal, shortlisted for his "pioneering" projects This Variation and These Associations. He does not allow his work to be photographed.