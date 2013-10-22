In Pictures: Turner prize exhibition
The Turner Prize exhibition opens in Northern Ireland, the first time it has taken place outside England.
-
The Turner Prize exhibition has opened in Northern Ireland, the first time it has taken place outside England. Three of the four Turner Prize-nominated artists - Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, French installation artist Laure Prouvost and Britain's David Shrigley were present for the opening day. The other nominated artist is British-German performance artist Tino Sehgal, shortlisted for his "pioneering" projects This Variation and These Associations. He does not allow his work to be photographed.
-
David Shrigley's Life Model invites members of the public to draw the giant model. The artwork is on display at the old barracks in Ebrington, Londonderry, as part of Derry's year as the UK City of Culture.
-
Glasgow-based David Shrigley is best known for his humorous line drawings, but also makes sculptures, photographs, paintings and animated films. He is shortlisted for his solo exhibition Brain Activity, at London's Hayward Gallery.
-
Bookmakers Ladbrokes have made Shrigley 2/1 favourite to win the prize, ahead of Prouvost, Sehgal and Yiadom-Boakye - a 7/2 outsider.
-
Established in 1984, the Turner Prize is awarded to a contemporary artist under 50, living, working or born in Britain, who is judged to have put on the best exhibition of the last 12 months. Lynette Yiadom-Boakye is the first black woman to be in contention for the award.
-
Yiadom-Boakye, who lives and works in London, is shortlisted for her Extracts and Verses exhibition at the Chisenhale Gallery. According to the prize's organisers, her "intriguing" paintings "appear traditional but are in fact much more innovative".
-
French born Laure Prouvost is shortlisted for her new work Wantee, featured in Tate Britain's Schwitters in Britain exhibition, and her two-part Max Mara art prize installation.
-
Prize organisers praised Provoust's "unique" approach to film-making, in which she "employs strong story-telling, quick cuts, montage and deliberate misuse of language to create surprising and unpredictable work". The winner will receive £25,000 and the result will be announced on 2 December.