Image copyright AFP Image caption One of Frears' early film hits was My Beautiful Laundrette in 1985

British director Stephen Frears is to receive a BFI Fellowship at this year's London Film Festival.

Awarded for outstanding contribution to film or television, Frears, 73, said he was "thrilled" at the honour.

His films include Prick Up Your Ears, Dirty Pretty Things, Dangerous Liaisons and The Queen.

Frears' most recent film Philomena - starring Judi Dench and Steve Coogan - won a Bafta for its screenplay and received four Oscar nominations.

BFI Chairman Greg Dyke described Frears as "one of the UK's most important directors".

He said: "Throughout his extraordinary career, Stephen has produced a body of work which never fails to surprise - from sweeping costume drama to powerful social realism, his films strike a perfect balance between drama, humour and pathos helping to make them a hit with audiences and critics alike."

Frears started his career in TV drama, working with writers including David Hare, Alan Bennett, Tom Stoppard and Stephen Poliakoff. In 1985 he made My Beautiful Laundrette, which was Oscar-nominated for its screenplay by author Hanif Kureishi.

Frears will receive the honour - the highest the BFI can bestow - at a ceremony on 18 October.

The BFI London Film Festival opens on Wednesday.