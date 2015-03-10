Image copyright Reuters Image caption Tatum will be seen this year in Magic Mike XXL, a sequel to his 2012 success

Actor Channing Tatum is being mooted as a potential star of a new Ghostbusters film that will follow the female-led "reboot" set for release next year.

Deadline reports that Sony Pictures is broadening the franchise with the help of Ghost Corps, a production company in which original director Ivan Reitman and star Dan Aykroyd are involved.

"We want to expand the Ghostbusters universe," said Reitman.

It is hoped the new film will be shot next year and released in 2017.

"It's just the beginning of what I hope will be a lot of wonderful movies," Reitman is quoted as saying.

After lying dormant for many years, the Ghostbusters franchise is back on track thanks to the first new film in which Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy will star.

Saturday Night Live comediennes Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon will join them in the sequel, which will go before the cameras in June and arrive in cinemas in July 2016.

Director Paul Feig, said Reitman, has "got four of the funniest women in the world and there will be other surprises to come".

The second film, he continued, "has a wonderful idea that builds on that."

Image copyright Film company Image caption Bill Murray, Aykroyd and Harold Ramis in the original Ghostbusters (1984)

Drew Pearce, writer of Iron Man 3 and the upcoming fifth Mission: Impossible film, is attached to write the film, while Joe and Anthony Russo, the sibling duo behind the second and third Captain America films, are being wooed to direct.

"The hope is to be ready for the Russo Brothers' next window next summer to shoot, with the movie coming out the following year," said Reitman.

The involvement of Tatum's Free Association production company has prompted speculation that the Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street actor is being lined up to star.

According to Reitman, Ghost Corps has been set up to explore the potential for "films, TV shows, merchandise - all things that are part of modern filmed entertainment".