James Bond themes: The songs which didn't make the cut

Johnny Cash submitted a version of the theme to Thunderball

Behind every iconic Bond theme - from Adele's Skyfall to Paul McCartney's Live and Let Die - are some A-list musicians whose efforts didn't quite make the grade.

A new BBC radio documentary, presented by Miss Moneypenny actress Samantha Bond, delves into the archives to hear the songs and artists who Bond producers passed on.

Alice Cooper, Johnny Cash, Debbie Harry and even Dame Shirley Bassey have all been beaten in their attempts to sing the title track in various James Bond films.

In 1981, Harry was approached and recorded her own version of For Your Eyes Only, which went unused.

Swedish pop group Ace Of Base submitted a song for Goldeneye, which was later released as The Juvenile.

The producers of Tomorrow Never Dies launched a competition to find the title track. The Fixx, Saint Etienne and Pulp were among many who entered. Pulp's track later surfaced as Tomorrow Never Lies.

In a lot of early James Bond films, the end credits would reveal the title of the next film. This gave some potentials a head start - including Alice Cooper, who did an unsolicited recording in his own style for The Man With The Golden Gun.

Shock rocker Alice Cooper's man With the Golden Gun was unsolicited

"I think the notion of an Alice Cooper song for a James Bond film is absolutely outrageous, it simply wasn't going to happen," Jon Burlingame, author of The Music of James Bond.

"Even if the demo would have got to the producers, they would [not] even have considered it for a few seconds… the song doesn't belong in the Bond franchise".

In 1965, several artists tried unsuccessfully to provide a musical offering for the movie Thunderball.

The producers approached singer-songwriter Johnny Cash to pen the title tune, which he did after a sneak preview.

But his offering was declined.

Mark Stielpher, an expert on Johnny Cash, said he would have been disappointed as he had hoped to widen his fan base.

Cash had attempted to broaden his appeal beyond country fans

"He had embarked on a mission to expand his reach from the country music field," he said.

"When he didn't, he gave up on the idea of movie themes".

Even Lionel Bart, who had already composed From Russia With Love, was rejected on this occasion.

It was the track Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang that caused the most problems on Thunderball.

Originally recorded by Dionne Warwick, it was then re-recorded by Dame Shirley Bassey, but neither version was used.

Mr Burlingame believes that Dame Shirley's track was not popular with the movie makers.

"She didn't do that great a job… she kept singing Bam Bam instead of Bang Bang," he said.

Shirley Bassey was reportedly furious her song was rejected from the Thunderball soundtrack

Her exclusion led to legal action from Dame Shirley, who was reportedly furious.

"Cubby Broccoli said at a court deposition he thought that the result was artistically unmeritorious," recalls Mr Burlingame.

When the 1983 film Octopussy was in post-production, American singer Laura Branigan was a contender to sing its theme.

Multi-award winner Sir Tim Rice wrote the lyrics for the title song, All Time High, and remembers putting her name forward.

"I was very keen for Branigan to do it… she had a wonderful voice and she was hot in the charts at the time," he said.

However, it was Rita Coolidge who eventually recorded the version released with the film.

Sir Tim was still pleased.

"It's a nice song. I can understand why it wasn't quite as popular as some of the more dynamic Bond numbers, but I was very honoured to have done one at all".

In 1966, singer Julie Rogers had just released hit song The Wedding when the producers of You Only Live Twice approached her agent with an offer.

Rogers was rejected in favour of Nancy Sinatra

"I went in the studio with John Barry and a 50-piece orchestra, it was fantastic… everybody was pleased and thought it was great… I didn't hear anything until a month later when I was told they needed more financial backing for the film," she told the BBC.

However, it was a performance by Nancy Sinatra which made it onto the big screen. The recording by Julie Rogers was forgotten until it was released on a compilation album in 1992, described as a demo version.

Rogers' agent, Michael Black, was understandably upset.

"I was shocked… we just couldn't believe it at all and got onto our solicitor right away".

Reflecting on how to write the perfect Bond song, lyricist Don Black believes it comes down to style: "You get a different feel to a Bond song… I've always felt that a Bond song should be provocative and seductive and have the whiff of the boudoir about it".

Somebody Did It Better, the story of the 007 songs that didn't quite make it, was presented by Samantha Bond (Miss Moneypenny) on Monday 25th October 2015 and is available on the iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.