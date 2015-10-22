Clangers remake on Bafta shortlist

Image caption The Clangers returned to CBeebies this June

The BBC remake of children's classic The Clangers, which returned to TV this year, has been nominated for a British Academy Children's Award.

The stop-frame animation is shortlisted in the preschool animation category alongside Hey Duggee, Lily's Driftwood Bay and Channel Five's Peppa Pig.

The BBC's Horrible Histories leads the shortlist with nominations in three categories.

Awards will be handed out at London's Roundhouse on Sunday 22 November.

Horrible Histories is a frequent nominee at the annual awards. This year its Magna Carta special is nominated in both the writing and comedy categories.

Image caption Horrible Histories's actress Jessica Ransom vies with Harry Hill in the Performance category

Horrible Histories' star Jessica Ransom is also nominated, for her performance as Mary, Queen of Scots.

Ransom faces tough competition from Gus Barry in Hetty Feather, Poppy Lee Friar as the eponymous Eve and comedian Harry Hill, who made his debut in new BBC series in The Incredible Adventures of Professor Branestawm, which also receives a nomination in the comedy category.

BBC shows dominate the awards shortlist, with further double nominations for Operation Ouch!, Sam & Mark's Big Friday Wind-Up and Harriet's Army.

BBC children's channels CBBC and CBeebies are both nominated for Channel of the Year, alongside Welsh-language channel CYW and Cartoon Network.

Cartoon Network's Clarence and Adventure Time are both nominated in the International category, against Disney's Gravity Falls and Australian co-production Nowhere Boys.

Big Hero 6, Inside Out, Paddington and Shaun the Sheep: The Movie are nominated in the Feature Film category.

Shaun the Sheep also picks up another nomination for animation, where it is joined by Cartoon Network's The Amazing World of Gumball, Strange Hill High and CITV's Mr Bean: The Animated Series, based on the original comedy starring Rowan Atkinson and still voiced by the star.

The November ceremony will be hosted by CBBC actor Doc Brown. A full list of nominations is available on the Bafta website.