Spectre: Daniel Craig says no decision on more Bond

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Spectre is Daniel Craig's fourth stint as 007

Daniel Craig has said he has not made any decisions about whether he will carry on playing James Bond.

The actor, on his fourth outing as 007 in Spectre, had told Time Out magazine that he would "rather slash [his] wrists" than make a fifth Bond film.

But he told the BBC: "I'm quite straightforward and I say things when I feel it and then I change my mind.

"I'm just like everybody else. People latch onto things. There's not a lot I can do about that."

Spectre, which is released on Monday, sees Bond battling a criminal syndicate led by Franz Oberhauser, played by Christoph Waltz.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption David Sillito looks at the initial reaction to the latest Bond film, Spectre.

A preview screening in London on Wednesday to film critics and journalists was greeted with applause and cheers.

Among the five-star reviews were the Telegraph's Robbie Collin, who said Spectre combined "hold-your-breath action and ghosts of 007's past".

Speaking to the BBC's Lizo Mzimba on Thursday, Daniel Craig said he and director Sam Mendes had wanted to celebrate Bond but "didn't want to look back and copy what's been done before".

He acknowledged that most Bond fans have a "very particular memory about certain Bond movies" and that it would be "unwise to ignore all of that".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Spectre cast: (l-r) Monica Bellucci, Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and Naomie Harris

The actor said that having a producing credit on the film was "the high point" of his career.

"I knew when I accepted the role that it would turn my life upside down and it did. There's no getting away from it.

"I'm still enjoying it much more than I ever did because I've been allowed to bring what I know to the role. I've been involved with every aspect of film-making."

Asked if he had made a decision about carrying on as Bond, Craig added: "No - this is what's going on at the moment. I'm enjoying this."