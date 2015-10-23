Simon Cowell joins America's Got Talent judging panel

Image copyright Getty Images

Simon Cowell is joining the judging panel of his hit show America's Got Talent.

One of the show's producers and creators, he has never sat behind the judges' desk.

He will replace shock jock Howard Stern for the new series. It is not known yet whether Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum will return.

Cowell will have to juggle his UK duties on The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent.

He was part of the judging team on American Idol until 2010. That show is being axed after next year's series.

"About five or six years ago, I was offered the chance to be on the show and, at the time, I couldn't do it. But I was a bit disappointed that I wasn't able to," Cowell told USA Today.

"I think at the point we really knew Howard wasn't going to come back, we then had serious conversations with NBC. I thought, 'I think this is the right time.' I'm excited about it."

This year's America's Got Talent was won by British ventriloquist Paul Zerdin.