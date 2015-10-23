Ed Sheeran signing Jamie Lawson tops UK album chart

Image copyright PA Image caption Lawson describes his album as "pretty simple, acoustic-based folk music"

Jamie Lawson, the first act signed to Ed Sheeran's Gingerbread Man label, has topped the UK album chart with his new record.

Lawson, who released his first album 12 years ago, said it was "amazing" to see his self-titled disc in pole position.

The 39-year-old said he was "over the moon... and very grateful, obviously, to Ed Sheeran for signing me".

In the singles chart, One Direction were beaten to the top spot by London producer KDA.

Turn the Music Louder (Rumble), featuring Tinie Tempah and Katy B, sold 2,000 more copies than One Direction's Perfect, which had to content itself with the number two spot.

Top five UK singles 1) Turn the Music Louder (Rumble) KDA ft Tinie Tempah and Katy B 2) Perfect One Direction 3) The Hills The Weeknd 4) Hotline Bling Drake 5) What Do You Mean? Justin Bieber

"The success of this record has happened all by itself," said KDA, who originally released his song as an instrumental before reworking it with vocals.

"It feels like it's become one of those songs that people are allowed to like, which is just amazing."

With seven records in the top 10 also featuring in last week's top spots, it was left to DJ duo Canada Tom and Diplo to generate this week's other talking point.

Their collaboration Be Right There is the highest climber in this week's singles chart, having jumped 91 places to land at number eight.

Top five UK albums 1) Jamie Lawson Jamie Lawson 2) X Ed Sheeran 3) Revolve John Newman 4) I Cry When I Laugh Jess Glynne 5) Come Fly With Me Peter Andre

Lawson's record is one of six new entries in the album top 10, with John Newman and Peter Andre also debuting in this week's top five.

Demi Lovato, Essex-based rockers Nothing But Thieves and veteran French musician Jean Michel Jarre make a further trio of newcomers at six, seven and eight respectively.

Sheeran's lucky streak continues with the confirmation that X, a non-mover at two, has now notched up 70 consecutive weeks in the top 10.

Meanwhile, Ludovico Einaudi - who has provided music for numerous films and TV series including This is England and BBC drama Doctor Foster - has become the first classical composer in more than 20 years to reach the top 15 in the album chart.

Elements debuted at 12 - the highest-charting modern classical album since the Polish composer Henryk Gorecki's Symphony of Sorrowful Songs reached number six in 1992.