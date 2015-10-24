Entertainment & Arts

Star Wars stamps issued to mark The Force Awakens

Daisy Ridley with her stamp and how she appears on the Star Wars: The Force Awakens poster Image copyright PA/AP
Image caption Daisy Ridley with her stamp (left) and as she appears on the Star Wars: The Force Awakens poster (right)

Eighteen new stamps have been issued by Royal Mail to celebrate Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The set features nine characters from the existing Star Wars franchise and three from the upcoming release.

The new characters are Rey, played by Daisy Ridley; Finn, played by John Boyega; and Kylo Ren, whom Adam Driver plays from behind a mask.

British actress Ridley celebrated by launch by posing with her stamp, which also features robot companion BB-8.

Image copyright PA

Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia and Darth Vader also feature on the set of first class stamps, illustrated by British artist Malcolm Tween.

A miniature sheet with six vehicles and spaceships from the series, set against the landscape of the Death Star, has also been released.

Image copyright PA

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is out in the UK and Ireland on 17 December.

