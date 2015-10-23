Coronation Street actor Peter Baldwin dies, aged 82

Image copyright PA

Actor Peter Baldwin, best known for his 21-year role as Derek Wilton in Coronation Street, has died aged 82.

Baldwin died "after a short illness" at his home in north London, a statement on Coronation Street's website said.

The father-of-two played Derek in the soap opera between 1976 and 1997, marrying Mavis Riley, played by Thelma Barlow, in 1988.

Actress Sally Ann Matthews, who plays Jenny Bradley on the soap, described Baldwin as a "kind, funny man".

Baldwin, who was born in Sussex, was married to the actress Sarah Long, who presented the BBC's long-running children's programme Play School, and died of cancer in 1987.

Baldwin's Coronation Street character began dating Mavis shortly after he first appeared on the show but they did not get married for more than a decade.

Coronation Street's Mavis Riley, played by actress Thelma Barlow, married Derek

Derek was killed off by the soap in 1997 when the character had a heart attack after arguing with a driver in a road rage incident.

A statement on the programme's website read: "We send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this sad time."

The tweet from fellow Coronation Street actress Sally Ann Matthews said: "Lovely Peter Baldwin. Such a gentle, kind, funny man and a wonderful actor and toy shop purveyor x."

Actor Stuart Wolfenden, who has also appeared in the soap opera, tweeted: "Sad to hear the news Peter Baldwin has passed. Lovely man! Derek Wilton one of the Great Corrie Characters!!? RIP Peter."

When he was not acting Baldwin worked at Pollock's Toy Museum and managed its traditional toy shop in London's Covent Garden.