Maureen O'Hara, Hollywood actress, dies aged 95

Image copyright AP Image caption O'Hara starred in dozens of films throughout her career

Irish-American actress Maureen O'Hara, one of the last living stars from the golden age of Hollywood, has died aged 95, her manager said.

She died in her sleep at her home in Boise, Idaho, Johnny Nicoletti said.

O'Hara starred in the 1941 multi-Oscar winning drama, How Green Was My Valley, set in a Welsh mining village. She also regularly featured alongside John Wayne, in films such as the Quiet Man.

Born in Dublin, she moved to Hollywood in 1939 and later became a US citizen.

"Her characters were feisty and fearless, just as she was in real life," her family said in a statement.

"She was also proudly Irish and spent her entire lifetime sharing her heritage and the wonderful culture of the Emerald Isle with the world."

Ireland's President Michael D Higgins said "she will be remembered as an outstanding and versatile actress, whose work especially in film, will endure for many years to come".

Image copyright AP Image caption O'Hara was a regular leading lady during Hollywood's golden era

Image copyright AP Image caption She was given an honorary Oscar in 2014

Her first credited film was My Irish Molly, her only appearance under her real name FitzSimons.

How Green Was My Valley was her breakthrough. It was enormously popular in its day, beating Orson Welles' Citizen Kane to Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director.

Other well-known works include Miracle on 34th Street, the Hunchback of Notre Dame and the Parent Trap.

The Quiet Man was one of five films where she appeared alongside John Wayne, and was the one she said she was most proud of.

Her family said she had died listening to music from the film.

O'Hara gave up acting for a long period starting in the early seventies, taking over the management from her husband of a commercial airline in 1978 after he died in a plane crash.

Actress Jessica Chastain tweeted: "RIP #MaureenOHara from one tough redhead broad to another. Thankful for the light you shared."

Mia Farrow tweeted: "RIP beautiful, kind, strong Maureen O'Hara."

And Homeland and Supergirl star David Harewood wrote: "Lost in a crowd of greats, not a single Oscar. That's showbiz."

Image caption She made a 1939 appearance in the early days of BBC television