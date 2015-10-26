Justin Bieber rules MTV EMAs in Milan

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Bieber scooped five awards at the EMAs, including best male

Justin Bieber was the big winner at MTV's EMAs - or European Music Awards - scooping five awards.

The pop star won best male, best North American act, best collaboration for Where Are You Now?, with Skrillex and Diplo, biggest fans and best look.

One Direction won the prize for best pop, Taylor Swift's Bad Blood won best song and Rihanna was named best female.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran hosted the ceremony in Milan on Sunday - and took home the prize for best live act.

He also won the best world stage award for his performance at last year's V Festival.

Accepting his best male award, Bieber said: "It's been a long couple of years, um, I just feel like this is pretty awesome to be recognised for my music."

He has had a number of legal run-ins, including being arrested last year on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Sydney pop punk band 5 Seconds of Summer scooped the best worldwide act (Australia/New Zealand) award for the second year in a row.

The She's Kinda Hot singers, who supported One Direction on their Australian tour, thanked their fans via video message.

Ruby Rose, fellow Australian export and star of Orange is the New Black, opened the MTV EMAs alongside Ed Sheeran.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ed Sheeran and Ruby Rose opened the show

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption 5 Seconds of Summer won in the Australia/New Zealand category for the second year running

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ellie Goulding was among the performers

Image copyright Reuters Image caption British band Duran Duran won the Video Visionary Award

Veteran pop stars Duran Duran were honoured with the inaugural MTV Video Visionary Award.

"When we started there was us and MTV and we blazed a trail and we were there for each other," said singer Simon Le Bon as he collected the award.

A surprise winner in the best video category was hip-hop duo Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.

"I had no idea we were going to win an award," said Macklemore.

"We're not on a major label; we don't have a big budget. What you guys give to us, we give back to you in the art we make."

The winners: