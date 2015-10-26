Danny Boyle's Steve Jobs film disappoints at US box office

Image copyright AP Image caption Danny Boyle's Steve Jobs is the most high-profile of half-a-dozen documentaries and films about the Apple founder

Danny Boyle's Steve Jobs biopic has failed to impress at the North American box office, taking just $7.3m (£4.8m) in its first general week of release.

The film, for which Michael Fassbender has been tipped for a best actor Oscar, entered the chart at number seven.

Ridley Scott's The Martian reclaimed the top spot taking $15.9m (£10.4m).

Elsewhere, Jem and the Holograms made one of the worst debuts of all time for a major studio release opening in over 2,000 locations with $1.3m (£850,000).

The adaptation of the 1980s cartoon about about the quest of a group of aspiring musicians to become global superstars, entered the chart in 15th place.

Image copyright 20th Century Fox/AP Image caption Ridley Scott's The Martian climbed back up to the top of the North American box office chart

The Steve Jobs biopic cost around $30m (£19.5m) to make and has taken $9.98m (£6.5m) to date, after two limited release weeks and one week on full release.

Co-starring Kate Winslet and Seth Rogen, the film is the most high-profile of half-a-dozen documentaries and films about the Apple founder since his death in 2011 and has generally received strong reviews.

Vin Diesel's The Last Witch Hunter also failed to meet expectations, earning $10.8m (£7m), while Bill Murray's Rock the Kasbah pulled in just $1.5m (£1m).

Rock the Kasbah, which features Murray as a rock promoter in Afghanistan, cost $15m (£10m) to make.

Family horror film Goosebumps, based on the popular children's book series and starring Jack Black, fell a place to number two on the chart, earning $15.5m (£10.1m).