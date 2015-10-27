Adele to film BBC One special with Graham Norton

Image caption Adele is only making a handful of TV appearances to promote her new album

Pop star Adele is to be grilled by Graham Norton in a special, hour-long BBC One show as she prepares to release her third album, 25.

The singer, who is following up the 30 million-selling 21, will also play some of her new songs for the first time.

"Adele at the BBC" will be her first television appearance since performing Skyfall at the 2013 Oscar ceremony.

"I can't wait," said the star. "Graham and I get on great so it's going to be a laugh."

Calling Adele's new album "the music event of the year," Norton added: "This opportunity to spend an hour with Adele, her music and her stories is a truly rare treat.

"If I wasn't hosting this special I'd be sat at home watching it."

The show will be taped in front of a live audience on 2 November. Tickets will be allocated via a ballot, and applications are open now on the BBC Music website.

A transmission date for the show has yet to confirmed.

Separately, it has been announced that Adele will appear as the musical guest on US television institution Saturday Night Live on 21 November.

Number one

The musician returned from a self-imposed hiatus last week with a new single, Hello, which is widely expected to hit number one this week.

Following its release on Friday, it topped the iTunes chart in 102 countries. In the UK, the Official Charts Company said it sold 165,000 copies over the weekend.

Reviews for the song have been overwhelmingly positive. The Guardian called it "striking, witty and lovelorn"; while the Telegraph described it as "a beautiful song of loss and regret".

Unveiling the song on BBC Radio 2, Adele admitted she had "struggled" to write her new album.

"Obviously, I took a lot of time off because I came a mum," she said. "And then, when I thought I was ready to start writing, I wasn't. So I took some more time off."

Image caption Adele gave several radio interviews last week, as her single was played for the first time

"A couple of times, I thought I'd dried up. There was also a period I thought, 'maybe I should just go out on a high. Maybe people have heard enough of me.'"

Asked by Chris Evans whether giving up her music career had ever been a possibility, the star said, "yeah, I think so".

However, she added, "there never was an option of me not making music, because it's the only thing I really like to do."

Anticipation for her material is high after her last record, 21, sold more than 30 million copies around the world.

But, speaking to BBC Radio 1, the musician said she didn't feel any pressure to live up to that success.

"I feel like every album I'm ever going to write is always going to be following 21. No matter what this album does, my next record's going to be following 21.

"It's phenomenal what happened with that - but it is a phenomenon. I can't really include it in any expectations of anything I ever do again."