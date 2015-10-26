Frank Skinner to front BBC iPlayer talk show

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Skinner hosts Room 101 on BBC One, where celebrities reveal their pet hates

Comedian and presenter Frank Skinner will host a new weekly talk show on the BBC iPlayer, where celebrity guests will share what they have been watching on the catch-up service.

Fellow comedians Lee Mack and Josh Widdicombe and presenter Zoe Ball will be the first three guests on the show.

They will reveal watching "hidden gems to guilty pleasures" from locations including a tour bus and make-up chair.

The first Frank Skinner On Demand With… will be available from 13 November.

"As a kid, I had a recurring dream that I was alone in the local toy shop and could help myself to anything I fancied," said Room 101 host Skinner.

"BBC iPlayer feels a bit like that dream. But now I'm allowed to take a playmate, to show me the things they love that I might have missed. And everything they reach for tells me more and more about them. Come and join us in the best toy shop ever."

The BBC said 40% of people watching the iPlayer on their computers, smart phones and tablets watch mainly new productions.

It hopes the new 15-minute programme will promote the "breadth and variety of content" and encourage people to discover something "beyond the big hitters".

Last year, the iPlayer broke records with 3.5 billion requests for TV and radio programmes, with the catch-up window also extended from seven to 30 days.

Victoria Jaye, head of TV content for BBC iPlayer, said she hoped Skinner's new show would soon be "reinventing 'word of mouth' for the on-demand audience".