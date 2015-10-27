Ricky Gervais to host Golden Globes for fourth time in 2016

Image copyright PA Image caption Ricky Gervais hosted the Golden Globes from 2010 to 2012

Comedian Ricky Gervais is to return for the fourth time as the host of Hollywood's Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The Briton caused controversy in 2010 when he made barbs at some of Hollywood's leading stars and had vowed in 2012 to never host the awards again.

But in a blog post entitled "Ricky's back!" the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organises the Golden Globes, confirmed the news.

The 73rd ceremony will take place on 10 January in Los Angeles.

Employing British vernacular, Gervais tweeted: "It's a good job I'm drunk. Otherwise the thought of hosting The Golden Globes again would seem like a real pain in the arse."

RICKY GERVAIS GOLDEN GLOBE MOMENTS

2010

"Actors aren't just loved here in Hollywood, they are loved the world over. You could be in the third world and get a glimpse of a Hollywood star and it could make you feel a little bit better. You could be a little Asian child with no possessions and no money. But you could see a picture of Angelina Jolie and you'd think, 'Mummy!'"

"I hope I haven't offended anyone. It's not my fault [points at his drink]. I like a drink as much as the next man. Unless the next man is Mel Gibson."

2011

"Next up, Eva Longoria has the daunting task of introducing the President of the Hollywood Foreign Press. That's nothing, I just had to help him off the toilet and pop his teeth in."

Robert Downey Jr seemed unimpressed as Gervais presented him with an award, saying: "Many of you in this room probably know him best from such facilities as the Betty Ford Clinic and Los Angeles County Jail..."

2012

"For any of you who don't know, the Golden Globes are just like the Oscars, but without all that esteem. The Golden Globes are to the Oscars what Kim Kardashian is to Kate Middleton."

On Boardwalk Empire: "It's about a load of immigrants who came to America about a 100 years ago and they got involved in bribery and corruption and worked their way up into high society. But enough about the Hollywood Foreign Press..."

In a jibe at the US Republican 2016 presidential candidate Donald Trump, Gervais tweeted: "Now I want Donald Trump to stop saying things until the day before The Golden Globes."

In 2011, many critics felt Gervais would not be allowed to return to the Golden Globes, saying he had "crossed lines of taste and civility".

American broadcaster NBCUniversal confirmed Gervais had been named as host of the ceremony.

NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said: "Disarming and surprising, Ricky is ready to honour - and send up - the best work of the year in film and television.

"Fasten your seatbelts."