Paul Walker new entry in Forbes dead celebrity list
Fast & Furious star Paul Walker is a new entry in the latest Forbes list of top-earning dead celebrities.
Walker, who died in a car accident in 2013, earned $10.5m (£6.8m) over the past year and is in ninth place.
Michael Jackson is number one for the third year running, with takings of $115m (£75m), down from the estimated $140m he earned in 2014.
Elvis Presley is second with $55m (£35.8m), while Peanuts creator Charles Schulz is third with $40m (£26m).
In November Charlie Brown, Snoopy and co will hit the big screen in The Peanuts Movie.
The highest ranking British-born entry is Elizabeth Taylor at number five.
Here are the top 13 celebrities on the Forbes list:
- Michael Jackson: $115m (£75m)
- Elvis Presley: $55m (£35.8m)
- Charles Schulz: $40m (£26m)
- Bob Marley: $21m (£13.7m)
- Elizabeth Taylor: $20m (£13m)
- Marilyn Monroe: $17m (£11m)
- John Lennon: $12m (£7.8m)
- Albert Einstein: $11m (£7.1m)
- Paul Walker: $10.5m (£6.8m)
- Bettie Page: $10m (£6.5m)
- Theodor Geisel (Dr Seuss): $9.5m (£6.1m)
- Steve McQueen: $9m (£5.8m)
- James Dean: $8.5m (£5.5m)