Paul Walker new entry in Forbes dead celebrity list

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Walker began his career in shows such as The Young and Restless

Fast & Furious star Paul Walker is a new entry in the latest Forbes list of top-earning dead celebrities.

Walker, who died in a car accident in 2013, earned $10.5m (£6.8m) over the past year and is in ninth place.

Michael Jackson is number one for the third year running, with takings of $115m (£75m), down from the estimated $140m he earned in 2014.

Elvis Presley is second with $55m (£35.8m), while Peanuts creator Charles Schulz is third with $40m (£26m).

In November Charlie Brown, Snoopy and co will hit the big screen in The Peanuts Movie.

The highest ranking British-born entry is Elizabeth Taylor at number five.

Here are the top 13 celebrities on the Forbes list: