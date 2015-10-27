Entertainment & Arts

Paul Walker new entry in Forbes dead celebrity list

Paul Walker Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Walker began his career in shows such as The Young and Restless

Fast & Furious star Paul Walker is a new entry in the latest Forbes list of top-earning dead celebrities.

Walker, who died in a car accident in 2013, earned $10.5m (£6.8m) over the past year and is in ninth place.

Michael Jackson is number one for the third year running, with takings of $115m (£75m), down from the estimated $140m he earned in 2014.

Elvis Presley is second with $55m (£35.8m), while Peanuts creator Charles Schulz is third with $40m (£26m).

In November Charlie Brown, Snoopy and co will hit the big screen in The Peanuts Movie.

The highest ranking British-born entry is Elizabeth Taylor at number five.

Here are the top 13 celebrities on the Forbes list:

  1. Michael Jackson: $115m (£75m)
  2. Elvis Presley: $55m (£35.8m)
  3. Charles Schulz: $40m (£26m)
  4. Bob Marley: $21m (£13.7m)
  5. Elizabeth Taylor: $20m (£13m)
  6. Marilyn Monroe: $17m (£11m)
  7. John Lennon: $12m (£7.8m)
  8. Albert Einstein: $11m (£7.1m)
  9. Paul Walker: $10.5m (£6.8m)
  10. Bettie Page: $10m (£6.5m)
  11. Theodor Geisel (Dr Seuss): $9.5m (£6.1m)
  12. Steve McQueen: $9m (£5.8m)
  13. James Dean: $8.5m (£5.5m)

