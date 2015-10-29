Caitlyn Jenner to feature in new Leibovitz exhibition

Image copyright PA/AP Image caption Annie Leibovitz (left) and Caitlyn Jenner (right)

Transgender reality star Caitlyn Jenner is to feature in a new exhibition of portraits of women by photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Jenner, formerly US Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner, will feature in the Women: New Portraits show next year.

Other portraits will include tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams and American comic Amy Schumer.

Leibovitz took the high-profile Vanity Fair magazine cover photo of Jenner earlier this year.

The exhibition is a continuation of Women, a project Leibovitz began over 15 years ago with her close friend, writer Susan Sontag.

The award-winning photographer has been documenting pop culture since the early 70s, where she began her career as a photojournalist for Rolling Stone.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Leibovitz shot the famous Vanity Fair cover of Jenner, as a woman for the first time earlier this year

Speaking in London on Wednesday, Leibovitz said: "It's interesting to realise that gender is very diversified and this is really what we are dealing with now. You can't just put it into male/female, there is more to that."

The free exhibition will be open to the public in London on 16 January at Wapping Hydraulic Power Station and will then travel to nine cities over the course of 12 months.