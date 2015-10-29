Jekyll and Hyde 'scary' probe launched

Image copyright ITV

ITV drama Jekyll and Hyde is to be the subject of an investigation by the TV watchdog following complaints it was too scary for its 18:30 time slot.

Ofcom said it received 459 complaints following Sunday's broadcast.

The show, which stars Richard E Grant and Tom Bateman, is a 10-part series written by Charlie Higson.

Ofcom said it would look at whether it was appropriately scheduled for a time when young children would be watching.

"We are opening an investigation into whether the programme complied with our rules on appropriate scheduling and violent content before the watershed," it said in a statement.

It said it had been powerless to force ITV to move the show before it aired and can only react retrospectively.

ITV confirmed it would be sticking with its early evening timeslot, although its move to a slightly later 19:00 slot had already been scheduled before the complaints.

'Harmless scares'

The channel's own warning on its catch-up ITV Player service offers guidance that it "includes some violence and scenes that some younger children may find scary".

Responding to criticism on Twitter, Higson said: "We can't protect our children from being scared but we can prepare them for it by exposing them to harmless scares so they learn how to cope."

He added: "Shows shown after 9 look a lot more like The Walking Dead than our gore-free entertainment. This is a show for the whole family."

The first episode - which was watched by an average of 3.4 million people, peaking at 3.6 million - featured the brutal murder of Jekyll's foster parents as well as a violent bar fight and a half-human, half-dog creature called a Harbinger.