Bradley Cooper says 'transparency' needed over Hollywood wage gap

Sienna Miller and Bradley Cooper in London at the Burnt premiere

Bradley Cooper has spoken of the need for "transparency" to help close the gender pay gap in Hollywood.

Cooper's American Hustle co-star Jennifer Lawrence made headlines this month when she wrote about her anger at getting paid less than her male counterparts.

"Putting a microscope on it and having the impact that it's had is a great thing," Cooper said.

"Obviously transparency is necessary in order to help that equilibrium occur."

The star was speaking to the BBC after the European premiere of his new film Burnt in London's Leicester Square.

Cooper plays a head chef trying to regain his reputation in the capital after a downfall caused by drug addiction.

The film reunites him with his American Sniper co-star Sienna Miller, who plays a talented chef taken on by Cooper's character.

Asked about the pay gap issue, Miller said: "It's a conversation that's happening on a global scale in every industry - and it's time that there is transparency and equality. It's insane that there isn't."

Cooper and Miller were given culinary advice on the film, which was mostly shot in London, from British celebrity chef Marcus Wareing.

Cooper - who worked in kitchens when he was growing up - said that Wareing taught him the importance of "being able to stay steady under pressure".

Miller said: "I can fillet a turbot! The hardest thing was the intensity of the cooking - it's hot and I got burnt."

Burnt, directed by John Wells, opens in the UK on 6 November.