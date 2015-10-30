Michelle Dockery pulls out of Les Liaisons Dangereuses

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michelle Dockery plays Lady Mary Crawley in Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery has pulled out of the Donmar Warehouse's forthcoming stage production of Les Liaisons Dangereuses.

The actress was set to play Madame de Tourvel but has withdrawn six weeks before opening night, with no reason given by producers.

She will be replaced by The Paradise's Elaine Cassidy.

Donmar's artistic director, Josie Rourke, said she hopes "to work with Michelle in the future".

"I can't wait to work with Elaine and our fantastic company when rehearsals start on Monday," she added.

Cassidy returns to the Donmar having appeared in its production of Fathers And Sons last year.

She joins a previously announced cast which includes Dominic West, Una Stubbs and Janet McTeer.

Based on Choderlos de Laclos' controversial 1782 novel, and adapted for stage by Christopher Hampton, Les Liaisons Dangereuses follows two former lovers - the Marquise de Merteuil (McTeer) and Vicomte de Valmont (West) - in pre-revolutionary France.

They compete in games of seduction and revenge which lead to the beautiful Madame de Tourvel becoming one of Valmont's unfortunate targets.

Les Liaisons Dangereuses will run from 11 December to 13 February, and will be broadcast live to cinemas in partnership with National Theatre Live on 28 January 2016.