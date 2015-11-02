Morpurgo and Simon among Children's Book Award nominees

From the section

Image copyright Pamela Butchart Image caption Pamela Butchart's My Head Teacher Is a Vampire Rat won this year's Blue Peter Book Award

Michael Morpurgo, Francesca Simon and Thomas Flintham are among the authors on this year's shortlist for the Children's Book Award.

The prize, which is divided into three categories, is the only national award for children's books that is voted for entirely by children.

"They have chosen a truly great shortlist," said award coordinator Wendy Gilham.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in London next May.

The awards were founded in 1980 by author and librarian Pat Thompson.

Past winners include JK Rowling, Malorie Blackman, Anthony Horowitz and Morpurgo.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michael Morpurgo has won the award a record three times

The shortlist for younger children features German author Viviane Schwarz's Is There a Dog in This Book; Richard Byrne's This Book Just Ate My Dog; Gareth Edwards and Guy Parker-Rees' Fabulous Pie and Jeanne Willis and Adrian Reynolds' Read, Steady, Jump.

Horrid Henry's Krazy Ketchup, the latest from Francesca Simon's best-selling series, is shortlisted alongside Polly Yo-Hen's debut, Boy in the Tower, and Pamela Butchart's My Headteacher is a Vampire Rat on the shortlist for younger readers.

Finally, three-time winner Michael Morpugo is shortlisted for Listen to the Moon, along with Sarah Crossan's Apple and Rain and Kim Slater's Smart, in the older category.

RED HOUSE CHILDREN'S BOOK AWARD: SHORTLIST

Books for Younger Children

Is There a Dog in This Book by Viviane Schwarz (Walker)

Read, Steady, Jump by Jeanne Willis and Adrian Reynolds (Anderson)

This Book Just Ate My Dog by Richard Byrne (Oxford)

Fabulous Pie by Gareth Edwards and Guy Parker-Rees (Scholastic)

Books for Younger Readers

Boy in the Tower by Polly Ho-Yen (Doubleday)

Horrid Henry's Krazy Ketchup by Francesca Simon, illustrated by Tony Ross (Orion)

My Headteacher is a Vampire Rat by Pamela Butchart, illustrated by Thomas Flintham (Nosy Crow)

Books for Older Readers

Listen to the Moon by Michael Morpurgo (Harper Collins)

Apple and Rain by Sarah Crossan (Bloomsbury)

Smart by Kim Slater (Macmillan)