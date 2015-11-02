Nicole Kidman up for Evening Standard theatre award

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kidman plays the British scientist Rosalind Franklin in Anna Ziegler's play Photograph 51

Nicole Kidman is competing for the best actress prize at this year's London Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

The Oscar-winning star is nominated for her role as pioneering British scientist Rosalind Franklin in the play Photograph 51.

Kidman is up against Denise Gough (People, Places and Things), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Nell Gwynn) and Lia Williams (Oresteia).

The awards, hosted by Rob Brydon, take place at the Old Vic on 22 November.

Image copyright Johan Persson/PA Image caption Imelda Staunton has earned rave reviews for her performance as Momma Rose in Gypsy

In the best actor category, four-time winner Simon Russell Beale is up for his performance in Temple at the Donmar Warehouse against Kenneth Cranham for The Father, Ralph Fiennes for Man and Superman and James McAvoy for The Ruling Class.

Imelda Staunton's highly-praised role in Gypsy has earned her a best musical performance nomination while Gemma Arterton's lead role in the Made in Dagenham show has earned her a place on the list for newcomer in a musical.

The National Theatre leads with seven on the shortlist, followed by Royal Court with five and the Donmar Warehouse with four.

The National's The Mother with the Hat by Stephen Adly Guirgis vies for the best new play with The Father, written by Florian Zeller, and Martin McDonagh's Hangmen.

The former's director Indhu Rubasingham makes the best director shortlist alongside Robert Icke for Oresteia and Jamie Lloyd for Assassins.

The London Evening Standard's Evgeny Lebedev said: "This fantastic shortlist bears witness to the fact that Londoners are living through a theatrical golden age. With ground-breaking director-led seasons, visionary new writing dominating the West End and the world's finest thespian talent queuing up to perform here, London's theatre scene is the envy of the world."

LONDON EVENING STANDARD THEATRE AWARDS SHORTLIST

Best Actor:

Simon Russell Beale, Temple; Donmar Warehouse

Kenneth Cranham, The Father; Ustinov Bath, Tricycle and Wyndham's Theatre

Ralph Fiennes, Man and Superman; National Theatre's Lyttelton

James McAvoy, The Ruling Class; Trafalgar Studios

Natasha Richardson Award for Best Actress:

Denise Gough, People, Places and Things; National Theatre's Dorfman

Nicole Kidman, Photograph 51; Noel Coward Theatre

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nell Gwynn; Shakespeare's Globe

Lia Williams, Oresteia; Almeida Theatre and Trafalgar Studios

Best Play:

The Mother with the Hat (Stephen Adly Guirgis); National Theatre's Lyttelton

Hangmen (Martin McDonagh); Royal Court

The Father (Florian Zeller, translated by Christopher Hampton); Ustinov Bath, Tricycle and Wyndham's Theatre

Milton Shulman Award for Best Director:

Robert Icke, Oresteia; Almeida Theatre and Trafalgar Studios

Jamie Lloyd, Assassins; Menier Chocolate Factory

Indhu Rubasingham, The Mother with the Hat; National Theatre's Lyttelton

Best Design:

Anna Fleischle, Hangmen; Royal Court

Tim Hatley, Temple; Donmar Warehouse

Robert Jones, City of Angels; Donmar Warehouse

Charles Wintour Award for Most Promising Playwright:

Molly Davies, God Bless the Child; Royal Court Upstairs

Alistair McDowall, Pomona; Orange Tree Theatre and National Theatre's Temporary Space

Diana Nneka Atuona, Liberian Girl; Royal Court Upstairs (Peckham and Tottenham pop up venues)

Emerging Talent Award in Partnership with Burberry:

Calvin Demba, The Red Lion; National Theatre's Dorfman

Patsy Ferran, Treasure Island; National Theatre's Olivier

David Moorst, Violence and Son; Royal Court Upstairs

Best Musical Performance:

Katie Brayben, Beautiful; Aldwych Theatre

Rosalie Craig, City of Angels; Donmar Warehouse

Killian Donnelly, Kinky Boots; Adelphi Theatre

Imelda Staunton, Gypsy; Savoy Theatre

Newcomer in a Musical:

Gemma Arterton, Made in Dagenham; Adelphi Theatre

Ellie Bamber, High Society; Old Vic

Natalie Dew, Bend It Like Beckham; Phoenix Theatre

Evening Standard Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical (voted for by the public):