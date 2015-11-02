The Stone Roses confirm 2016 gigs

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The band reformed for tours in 2012 and 2013

Seminal guitar band The Stone Roses have announced three major shows next summer, their first for three years.

The group will play at the Etihad Stadium in their home city of Manchester on 17 and 18 June and at the T in the Park festival on 8 July.

Tickets for all three go on sale at 09:30 GMT on Friday.

There had been speculation about an announcement from the band after posters with their lemon logo appeared in Manchester earlier on Monday.

Image caption The band's debut LP is often cited as one of the best British albums of all time

The group became indie legends in the late 1980s with their debut album, which included classic tunes like I Wanna Be Adored and I Am the Resurrection.

It was named the best British album of all time by the NME in 2006 and came second in a Channel 4 poll to find the best album of the millennium in 1997.

The quartet split up after the follow-up, 1994's Second Coming, but announced their reunion - and a new record deal - in 2011.

They played a series of major concerts in 2012 and 2013, but there has been no sign of new recordings.