Amy producer to make Oasis documentary

Image copyright AP Image caption The band's hits included Supersonic, Wonderwall, Lyla and All Around The World

A feature-length profile of rock group Oasis is to be produced by the team behind the record-breaking film about Amy Winehouse.

The film will "document the journey from the moment in 1991 when Noel Gallagher joined his brother Liam's band" to their acrimonious split.

According to a statement, the film-makers have been given "unprecedented access" to the band and their archives.

Amy director Asif Kapadia has taken a production role on the film.

Mat Whitecross will direct, having previously made the Stone Roses' film Spike Island - a fictional story about a wannabe rock band who tried to get their demo tape into the hands of their idols at their seminal outdoor show near Widnes.

He also won acclaim for Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll, his whimsical, mischievous biopic of punk pioneer Ian Dury, with a head-turning central performance by Andy Serkis.

Image copyright Press Association Image caption The brothers' relationship was not always strained

Amy broke box-office records on its release earlier this year, eventually becoming the highest-grossing British documentary of all time, with takings of £5.4 million.

Oasis's story is less tragic and much more convoluted. Initially called Rain, they were signed to Alan McGee's Creation Records in 1993. A year later their debut album, Definitely Maybe topped the charts - but the Gallagher brothers' fractious relationship was already a story.

In September 1994, Noel walked out of the band after Liam made offensive remarks about American audiences, hitting him over the head with a tambourine during a Los Angeles gig.

They reconciled to record the career-defining album (What's The Story) Morning Glory and, by 1996, were able to play two sold-out gigs at Knebworth, watched by 250,000 fans.

Over the next decade, the band scored eight UK number one singles, 15 NME Awards, five Brit Awards, nine Q Awards and four MTV Europe Music Awards.

But there was a constant backdrop of squabbles and in-fighting. Things eventually came to a head backstage in Paris in 2009, after a row about Liam's fashion business led to a violent dressing room clash.

Both brothers have continued to make music, with varying degrees of success. Last month, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' second record, Chasing Yesterday, won best album at the Q Awards.