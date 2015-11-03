Jess Glynne sings Children in Need single

Image copyright PA

Jess Glynne's Take Me Home has been named as this year's official single for BBC Children in Need.

Sales of the track will raise cash for the charity which helps young people and disadvantaged children in the UK.

Glynne has so far clocked up five number one singles, including Rather Be with Clean Bandit and Not Letting Go with Tinie Tempah.

"This is a song about the need to have someone who cares when you are at your most vulnerable," she said.

Exclusive performance

"It's an emotional song for me and I have to admit it brings me to tears when I sing it live, likewise when I made the video," she added, saying she was "excited" to sing for such a "special cause".

In August she topped the UK album chart with her debut I Cry When I Laugh and it remains the best-selling debut album this year so far.

If the BBC Children in Need single reaches number one, Glynne will make history as the first British solo female to have achieved six number one singles.

Previous singers of the charity's single include Gareth Malone's All Star Choir last year, Ellie Goulding in 2013 and Girls Aloud in 2012.

The single is available for download and CDs will be released from 13 November to coincide with the annual appeal show on TV.

Glynne will perform the song exclusively in the UK on the show, which will also include Selena Gomez and Years & Years.