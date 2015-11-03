Court orders Bill Cosby deposition in Dickinson case

Image copyright AP Image caption Bill Cosby has denied a string of sexual assaults

Bill Cosby and his former lawyer have been ordered to give a sworn out-of-court testimony in the defamation case brought by Janice Dickinson.

The ex-supermodel alleged that they falsely called her a liar after she claimed the comedian sexually assaulted her three decades ago.

Los Angeles County Superior Court ruled Cosby and his former lawyer Martin Singer must give sworn depositions before 25 November.

Cosby's lawyers said they would appeal.

New legal team

Neither Cosby, 78, nor Dickinson, 60, attended the hearing on Monday.

More than 50 women have accused the comedian of sexual assault. He has never been charged for any of the alleged crimes. In most cases, the alleged incidents date back decades, meaning they fall outside the time limit for legal action.

Reuters said it is the second time in two months that Cosby will be required to testify under oath in response to a complaint of sexual misconduct against him.

Mr Singer, an LA lawyer, represented Cosby until he was replaced last month with a new legal team.

Last year, Dickinson had claimed Cosby drugged and raped her in a hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1982.

Speaking at the time, Mr Singer labelled Dickinson's allegations as "false and outlandish".