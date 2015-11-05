James Morrison: Refined but ragged

Image copyright Island Records Image caption James Morrison: 'I'm very optimistic - but I've been through a lot to get to that place'

James Morrison is one of Britain's biggest male solo artists - selling more than five million albums worldwide, thanks to hit singles like You Give Me Something and Broken Strings.

But two years ago, he was ready to walk away from music for good.

It wasn't for the usual reasons - disillusionment with fame, writer's block or dodgy accountants. Instead, the 31-year-old had suffered huge personal tragedy - losing his father, older brother and 21-year-old nephew in quick succession.

"It just started to beat me," he says. "I lost confidence that the world is a good place, and I lost confidence in my ability to deal with the negatives in my life."

He is cautious about going into the details - "it affects a lot of other people in my family" - but admits that songwriting was the furthest thing from his mind.

"I was close to feeling I wasn't going to make another album. So I took six months out - no music, no writing. I just wanted to turn that part of my brain off.

"I wanted to be external for a bit and do active things. I went snowboarding, I took up boxing, started swimming and I got a motorbike just to rag around.

"I took my daughter to school, I took her swimming. Just normal stuff. And I mowed my lawn - because when I got back from tour it looked like a Scottish meadow."

Eventually, the urge to write returned, but the singer discovered he had fallen out of practice.

"I was writing for about six months before I got a song where I felt, 'yeah, this is good,'" he says.

Those early demos, recorded at home, were "quite embarrassing but not too embarrassing" - as Morrison tried a more experimental sound than his previous, soul-inspired ballads.

"I tried using electronic beats and synths and it sounded terrible. Then I tried stuff that was more traditional and it was boring.

"It took six months to remember that playing the guitar is where I started and where I'm natural."

Image copyright Press Association Image caption The singer says he wants to show his seven-year-old daughter around Europe when he tours next year

Morrison's attempt to avoid the guitar may have something to do with the memories the instrument evoked.

He had a broken childhood and a tough upbringing. His alcoholic father walked out on the family when Morrison was four. His mother, struggling to make ends meet, left the youngster in the care of his siblings. By the age of seven, he was ironing his own clothes, while the children cooked, shopped and tidied the house.

"I felt stifled. I wasn't allowed to have my own emotions, because my parents were full of their own emotions, and that was the priority," he recalls.

That all changed when he got his first guitar.

"I was going to be a keyboard player in the beginning but the keyboard I had ran off batteries, and I couldn't afford to buy them," he says. "Then I got a guitar for Christmas and it was like a gate opened.

"It used to make me cry. Any time I started singing, it made me cry. And I was like, 'why is this happening?' I didn't get it. I didn't get the connection.

"But I knew there was something powerful that came out when I played the guitar in front of people."

He poured his soul into music, soaking up his mother's record collection, especially artists like Otis Redding, Van Morrison, and Al Green. Blessed with a raspy, soulful voice - the result of childhood whooping cough - he started to make money for the family by busking on the streets of Cornwall.

After leaving school, he took odd jobs around the country, playing music wherever he could, until he was discovered and signed by Polydor Records, releasing his multi-platinum debut album at the age of 21.

That record featured the multi-platinum single You Give Me Something, and established Morrison as a contemporary of James Blunt and Paolo Nutini - a trio of sensitive, acoustic guitar-wielding troubadours, melting hearts around the world.

A second album - Songs For You, Truths For Me - followed quickly, at the behest of his record company, featuring radio-friendly hits like You Make It Real and the Nelly Furtado duet Broken Strings - which is still an airplay staple, played nearly 200 times on UK radio stations in the last month.

Image copyright Island Records Image caption Morrison's latest video sees him encountering people facing physical manifestations of their demons as they struggle through everyday life

On his fourth album, he decided to steer clear of those "string arrangements and pop lyrics".

The breakthrough came with a song called Heaven To A Fool, a brooding, browbeaten ballad about taking your lover for granted.

"It was quite dark sounding - with a low droning cello - and that's what I needed to capture, the dark side of myself."

The song broke Morrison's six-month dry spell, although it apparently came about by accident.

"I was feeling really terrible that day. I'd gone all the way to LA to do a session, but the producer didn't turn up and I had to wait for a week before he came back.

"So I went into the studio, I didn't worry about the songwriting and it just came together really quickly."

It set the tone for the album - called Higher Than Here - which is more spiritual and sparse than Morrison's previous records - echoing the skewered soul of Paolo Nutini's Caustic Love LP last year.

"If you like my old stuff, it's a step on from that, really. I'm refining my sound - but in a ragged way," he says.

One of the key tracks is the first single, Demons, a gospel-inspired anthem to positive thinking, which encapsulates the star's emergence from a period of personal crisis.

"When he had a drink problem and he was depressed, my dad always used to say: 'Oh, it's the demons,' so I related to that lyric instantly.

"And, because of what I was going through, it felt quite profound to admit 'I've been struggling a little bit - but I'm alright, I'm on top of it.'

"It's the most spiritual lyric I've ever been able to get into a song. That's always been my aim - to write something that goes a little bit deeper than a pop song on the radio."

James Morrison's album, Higher Than Here, is out now.