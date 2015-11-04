Film of Disney's first creation, lost in 1928, is found
Will Gompertz Arts editor
4 November 2015
Entertainment & Arts
A film of Walt Disney's first animated creation, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, which has been lost since 1928, has been discovered.
The film was found in the archive of the British Film Institute and is going to be screened again.