Binge-watch is Collins' dictionary's Word of the Year

Image caption If binge-watch retains popularity it could be included in the next print edition of the Collins English Dictionary

Collins English Dictionary has chosen binge-watch as its 2015 Word of the Year.

Meaning "to watch a large number of television programmes (especially all the shows from one series) in succession", it reflects a marked change in viewing habits, due to subscription services like Netflix.

Lexicographers noticed that its usage was up 200% on 2014.

Other entries include dadbod, ghosting and clean eating.

Helen Newstead, Head of Language Content at Collins, said: "The rise in usage of 'binge-watch' is clearly linked to the biggest sea change in our viewing habits since the advent of the video recorder nearly 40 years ago.

"It's not uncommon for viewers to binge-watch a whole season of programmes such as House of Cards or Breaking Bad in just a couple of evenings - something that, in the past, would have taken months - then discuss their binge-watching on social media."

Those partaking in binge-watching run the risk of dadbod, one of ten in the word of the year list.

Referring to an untoned and slightly plump male physique, dadbod is not without its admirers, with actors like Seth Rogen and Leonardo DiCaprio fitting the purported brief.

"Once again, the list of Collins' Words of the Year offers a fascinating snapshot of the ever-changing English language," said Newstead.

Those words that remain popular could be included in the next print edition of the Collins English Dictionary, due in 2018.

Collins' Words of the Year, plus definitions