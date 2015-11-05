BBC releases programmes it had previously banned

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The War Game - a depiction of the impact of a nuclear war in Britain

Banned by the BBC (after pressure from the Government) in 1965 for being too 'horrifying' - 50 years on, the War Game, a depiction of the impact of a nuclear war in Britain, is now one of the first programmes to go on sale in the BBC's new online shop, BBC Store.

Brimstone and Treacle the 1976 Dennis Potter drama was described as 'nauseating'

There's also another "banned" BBC programme on the digital shelf, the 1976 Dennis Potter drama Brimstone and Treacle which was withdrawn from transmission after the director general at the time, Alasdair Milne described it as 'brilliantly made' but "nauseating".

The launch of BBC Store is a sign that as the years go by programmes can go from being impossible to show to being a way of generating a little extra revenue. So - beyond the familiar classic series over the BBC's history what programmes ought to be picked out from the archive?

Here's a collection of a few programmes that were in their time on the BBC's "do not show under any circumstance" list and a few that will probably never appear on the store.

Yesterday's Men

Yesterday's Men - documentary about Harold Wilson and the Labour Cabinet after losing the 1970 election

A documentary about Harold Wilson and the Labour Cabinet after losing the 1970 election. The mocking tone and the questions about money making from Wilson's memoirs so enraged the former Prime Minister that it wasn't shown on the BBC for 42 years. It's now been shown in full on BBC Parliament.

Scum

Ray Winstone and Phil Daniels starred in a violent tale about a young offenders institute. The violence, gang rape and racism were too much for the BBC controller Billy Cotton who banned it in 1977. It was finally shown in 1991. The film that followed it and caused a similar level of disquiet was The Firm about football hooligans. It was subjected to a number of cuts before it was shown but still caused a furore. It's now on the BBC store.

The Firm - the film about football hooligans caused a furore

The Grand Knockout

At the time it was a jolly jape with Prince Edward and Princess Anne as team captains in a royal celebrity version of "It's a Knockout'.

Toyah, George Lazenby, Su Pollard, John Travolta, John Cleese and Meatloaf all took part in the programme that has never been repeated. The show was anything but regal.

There is also the now very uncomfortable presence of Stuart Hall - the presenter has been convicted for a string of sexual assaults on young girls. Chances of being released from the BBC vault? Low.

The Pogles

The first series was shown in 1965 and never shown again. The witch was considered far too scary for younger viewers.