ET screenwriter Melissa Mathison dies at 65

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mathison won an Oscar nomination for her ET screenplay, but lost out to John Briley screenplay for Gandhi

ET screenwriter Melissa Mathison has died of cancer, aged 65.

Mathison, who was previously married to Harrison Ford, won an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay for her work on the 1982 Steven Spielberg film.

"Melissa had a heart that shined with generosity and love and burned as bright as the heart she gave ET," said director Spielberg, in a statement.

Prior to her death, Mathison re-united with Spielberg to write the screenplay for his adaptation of Roald Dahl's BFG.

Mathison's screenwriting career began with the 1979 adaptation of The Black Stallion, starring Mickey Rooney.

She went on to pen the movie adaptation of The Twilight Zone, as well as adapting the Lynne Reid Bank's novel The Indian in the Cupboard (1995) and the screenplay to Martin Scorsese's 1997 Dalai Lama tale Kundun.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mathison,who met the Dalai Lama while writing the screenplay for Kundun, became an activist for Tibetan freedom

The BFG - due for release next year and starring Mark Rylance in the title role - marks Mathison's first screenwriting work in almost 20 years.

Nia Vardalos, actress and author of My Big Fat Greek Wedding, tweeted: "Melissa Mathison, thank you for leading the way for women who write, RIP."

"#RIPMelissaMathison" tweeted actor and comedian Patt. "You left a trail of Reese's Pieces that led a lot of my generation to the movies."

Mathison met Harrison Ford on the set of Francis Ford Coppola's cult 1979 film Apocalypse Now, on which she worked as an assistant. They married in 1983 and had two children, Georgia and Malcolm. The pair split in 2004.

Kundun producer Barbara De Fina called her death, "a great loss".

"She was a wonderful writer," she told Deadline. "The project was about the Dalai Lama but at the core was about a boy separated from his home. I think of her as being a great parent. The choices that she made were so interesting and unusual, and it was all about family.

"When I think of what she's written, it always comes back to family and home."

Spielberg credited much of ET's huge success to Mathison, saying on the DVD special edition: "It was a script I was willing to shoot the next day. It was so honest, and Melissa's voice made a direct connection with my heart."