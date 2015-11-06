Elvis Presley tops UK album chart for 12th time

Image copyright AP Image caption Presley has topped the UK album chart more than any other male solo artist

Almost 40 years after his death, Elvis Presley has topped the UK album charts for a 12th time.

If I Can Dream is a collection of Elvis classics featuring orchestral reworkings by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

It means Elvis has had more UK number one albums than any other male solo artist.

Meanwhile, Adele kept her hold on the singles chart, staying at number one for a second week with Hello.

The song is the fastest-selling single of 2015 and has already been certified Gold by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

Elvis claimed the top album spot with 79,000 chart sales, giving him the second-fastest selling album of the year behind Chasing Yesterday by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

Receiving the award on Elvis's behalf, the star's former wife Priscilla Presley told OfficialCharts.com: "This is an album that Elvis always really wanted to do and he would have been so pleased to know his fans are still there and they continue to love his music.

"The most talented team put this album together and helped us all realise an unfulfilled dream."

Rod Stewart landed his 34th top ten album with Another Country, just behind Elvis at two, while Elbow frontman Guy Garvey was at three with his first solo release Courting The Squall.

Ed Sheeran's x jumped three places back up the chart to spend its 72nd week in the top ten at four, and Jess Glynne returned to the top five with I Cry When I Laugh.

Adele's grip on the singles top spot kept Justin Bieber's Sorry at number two in the singles chart for another week, while Sam Smith's Bond theme Writing's On The Wall climbed back up one place to three.

The Weeknd's The Hills rose one place to four, and Drake's Hotline Bling slid two places to round out the top five.