BBC DJ Alex Dyke 'in breach' over breastfeeding remarks says Ofcom

Image caption Presenter Alex Dyke later apologised for his comments on air

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom has ruled BBC DJ Alex Dyke's "misogynistic" comments about breastfeeding were "in breach" of broadcasting rules.

Dyke was briefly suspended from his Radio Solent show after saying during a phone-in breastfeeding was "unnatural" and "has to be stopped" in public.

Ofcom said his comments "stepped significantly beyond what would have been deemed acceptable by listeners".

A further BBC Trust report called it a "serious breach" of guidelines.

The Trust report said Dyke had made "repeated derogatory stereotypical comments about the appearance of the kind of women who might breastfeed" during his show on 12 August.

It said the show breached guidelines over causing harm and offence and fairness, and also found the treatment of one caller in particular to be "derogatory".

'Earth mothers'

Dyke had asked callers to ring in about the "taboo subject" of breastfeeding in public during the programme, which is broadcast to parts of Hampshire and Dorset.

He said he blamed "earth mothers... with the moustaches, the ones who work in libraries, the ones who wear hessian, the ones... they're always on Radio 4 on Women's [sic] Hour, they are always pushing the boundaries and making us feel uncomfortable".

He added: "Breastfeeding is unnatural. It's the kind of thing that should be done in a quiet, private nursery.

An online petition was set up, attracting more than 6,000 supporters, calling for Dyke to be taken off air.

He apologised during his show the following day and was suspended until 20 August, when he issued a further on air apology.

"I made comments which, on reflection, were comments which were misguided, ill-judged and showed a lack of understanding and empathy with women who breastfeed, " he said.

"I have had time away from my radio show, and had space to think about what I said."

Ofcom said that while noting the various steps taken by the BBC, including compliance training for Dyke and changes to processes, the "offence was not justified by the context".

"Alex Dyke made a series of statements over a substantial part of his programme which both stereotyped women who breastfed and were likely to be perceived as misogynistic," said Ofcom's report.

"We were particularly concerned that Alex Dyke had been permitted to broadcast highly offensive comments with apparently minimal editorial oversight."

Ofcom added that while some listeners did challenge Dyke's point of view, their contributions were "very brief" and were dismissed by Dyke with comments including "You're only saying this because you're scared of your wife".