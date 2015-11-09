Van Dyck masterpiece saved for the nation

Image copyright Bowes Museum

A painting by the artist Sir Anthony Van Dyck has been saved for the nation after being donated to cover UK inheritance tax.

The work is a portrait of Van Dyck's close friend Olivia Porter and was painted around 1637.

The tax bill covered was for £2.8m but the full value of the painting has not been disclosed.

Owned by the same family since the 17th Century, the portrait will now go to the Bowes Museum in County Durham.

Adrian Jenkins, director of the Bowes Museum at Barnard Castle, said: "We are delighted to have the opportunity to celebrate the gift of this wonderful portrait.

"It will also of course enhance the museum's permanent collection."

Born in Antwerp, Van Dyck is thought of as one of the most important Flemish painters, in particular portraitists, of the 17th Century.

He was heavily influenced by Rubens and the Italian artists, especially Titian, and is best remembered for his elegant representations of Charles I and his court after he settled at the English court in 1632.

Olivia Porter was a lady-in-waiting at the court, who married Van Dyck's friend Endymion Porter, the king's picture agent and diplomat.

The portrait of Olivia - who became the subject of more than one of the artist's portraits - is thought to have been commissioned by her husband.

Its quality and vibrancy reflect the close friendship of the couple with the artist.

Van Dyck chose to paint Olivia in a timeless classical costume - red with golden highlights - reminiscent of Venetian painters such as Titian.

Edward Harley, chairman of the panel which advises the government on offers in lieu of tax said: "The acceptance-in-lieu scheme continues to enrich our public collections.

"I am delighted that this exceptional portrait, which is one of the great Van Dycks, has been allocated to the Bowes Museum in County Durham."

The painting will form part of a major exhibition, The English Rose - Feminine Beauty from Van Dyck to Sargent, which opens at the Bowes Museum in May 2016.