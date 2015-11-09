Great British Bake Off nominated for Rose D'Or

Image caption The Great British Bake Off is nominated in the reality and factual entertainment category

The Great British Bake Off has been nominated for a prestigious Rose d'Or award, which recognises the best in TV and radio entertainment programming.

The BBC One show is nominated in the reality and factual entertainment category, against Swedish hidden camera programme Who Cares? and Canadian fly-on-the-wall parking show Street Jungle.

British nominees account for 24 out of the 33 nominees across 11 categories.

BBC TV and radio shows scored 17 nods in total.

BBC Two's Inside No. 9 is up for best comedy alongside Sky Arts' Psychobitches and BBC Three's The Revolution Will be Televised.

Gold's Monty Python: The Meaning of Live and Channel 4's Our Gay Wedding: The Musical are both nominated in the arts category.

The Graham Norton Show is also up for best entertainment, with Channel 4's Catastrophe nominated for best sitcom.

In the radio categories, BBC Radio 4 and Radio 4 Extra scored nine out of the 15 nominations, with science series The Infinite Monkey Cage receiving two nods for best radio comedy and best radio talk show.

The latter category was made up solely of Radio 4 shows, with Woman's Hour and Chain Reaction completing the list.

BBC Radio 2 received two nods - Ken Bruce's Pop Master was nominated for best radio game show and Friday Night is Music Night: The Sinatra Legacy was recognised for best radio music show.

BBC Radio 6 Music's Army of Me: Bjork Now and John Grant's Songs from a Dark Place were also both nominated for best radio music show.

More than 450 programmes were submitted for this year's Rose d'Or awards. Three finalists were then selected in the six categories covering television and online video, and five radio categories.

"The quality of the nominees this year is extremely high - not just in television but also in radio. It highlights the level of entertainment content that's being produced across the industry," said Jean Philip de Tender of awards organiser Eurovision said.

Winners of each category will be chosen by judges who work in the industry.

The awards will be handed out at a London ceremony on 9 December.

The full list of nominations can be seen on the Rose d'Or website.