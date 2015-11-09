Galbraith and McEwan among 25 British authors on Impac longlist
The Silkworm by JK Rowling's pseudonym Robert Galbraith and Ian McEwan's The Children Act are among 25 British novels in the running for the world's richest literary prize.
They feature on the International Impac Dublin Literary Award's 2016 longlist, alongside BBC journalist Kirsty Wark's debut The Legacy of Elizabeth Pringle.
Libraries in 118 cities around the world nominated 160 books.
The 100,000 euro (£71,300) prize winner will be announced on 9 June 2016.
Other British nominees include this year's Bailey's Women's Prize for Fiction winner, How To Be Both by Ali Smith.
The Miniaturist by Jessie Burton, The Bone Clocks by David Mitchell, Caitlin Moran's novel How to Build a Girl and David Nicholl's Us are also on the longlist.
This year it includes 53 novels in translation with works by 44 American, 10 Canadian, 10 Australian, seven Irish, six German and three South African authors.
Past winner Colm Toibin from Ireland is nominated again for Nora Webster, while another former winner, Norwegian Per Petterson, is on the list for Out Stealing Horses.
"Reading groups worldwide each year anticipate the longlist and later the shortlist with excitement and interest," said Dublin city librarian Margaret Hayes.
"From previous experience we know that the 21st winning title will be top of the library readers list for 2016 at home and abroad, bringing readers together in an unparalleled international book club."
Jim Crace won the prize last year for his novel Harvest, while Irish author Kevin Barry won for his debut novel, City of Bohane, in 2013.
This year's Man Booker Prize-winner, A Brief History of Seven Killings by Marlon James, and the winner of the 2014 Governor General's Award for Fiction, The Back of the Turtle by Thomas King, are also nominated.
The full list of British titles in the running:
- The Zone of Interest by Martin Amis
- The Incarnations by Susan Barker
- The Miniaturist by Jessie Burton
- Ghost Moon by Ron Butlin
- Outline by Rachel Cusk (born in Canada)
- The Silkworm by Robert Galbraith
- Little Egypt by Lesley Glaister
- The Amber Fury by Natalie Haynes
- Elizabeth is Missing by Emma Healey
- Last Bus to Coffeeville by J Paul Henderson
- Fallout by Sadie Jones
- The Love Song of Miss Queenie Hennessy by Rachel Joyce
- The Children Act by Ian McEwan
- The Bone Clocks by David Mitchell
- How to Build a Girl by Caitlin Moran
- Us by David Nicholls
- Boy, Snow, Bird by Helen Oyeyemi
- The Bees by Laline Paull
- In the Light of What We Know by Zia Haider Rahman
- Notes from Underground by Roger Scruton
- How To Be Both by Ali Smith
- Completion by Tim Walker
- The Legacy of Elizabeth Pringle by Kirsty Wark
- Their Lips Talk of Mischief by Alan Warner
- The Paying Guests by Sarah Waters