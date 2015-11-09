Galbraith and McEwan among 25 British authors on Impac longlist

Image copyright AP Image caption The Silkworm was the second book JK Rowling wrote about private detective Cormoran Strike under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith

The Silkworm by JK Rowling's pseudonym Robert Galbraith and Ian McEwan's The Children Act are among 25 British novels in the running for the world's richest literary prize.

They feature on the International Impac Dublin Literary Award's 2016 longlist, alongside BBC journalist Kirsty Wark's debut The Legacy of Elizabeth Pringle.

Libraries in 118 cities around the world nominated 160 books.

The 100,000 euro (£71,300) prize winner will be announced on 9 June 2016.

Other British nominees include this year's Bailey's Women's Prize for Fiction winner, How To Be Both by Ali Smith.

The Miniaturist by Jessie Burton, The Bone Clocks by David Mitchell, Caitlin Moran's novel How to Build a Girl and David Nicholl's Us are also on the longlist.

This year it includes 53 novels in translation with works by 44 American, 10 Canadian, 10 Australian, seven Irish, six German and three South African authors.

Past winner Colm Toibin from Ireland is nominated again for Nora Webster, while another former winner, Norwegian Per Petterson, is on the list for Out Stealing Horses.

"Reading groups worldwide each year anticipate the longlist and later the shortlist with excitement and interest," said Dublin city librarian Margaret Hayes.

"From previous experience we know that the 21st winning title will be top of the library readers list for 2016 at home and abroad, bringing readers together in an unparalleled international book club."

Jim Crace won the prize last year for his novel Harvest, while Irish author Kevin Barry won for his debut novel, City of Bohane, in 2013.

This year's Man Booker Prize-winner, A Brief History of Seven Killings by Marlon James, and the winner of the 2014 Governor General's Award for Fiction, The Back of the Turtle by Thomas King, are also nominated.

The full list of British titles in the running: