Brit Awards 2017: In pictures
From Little Mix to Robbie Williams and everything in between.
PA
Little Mix opened the 2017 Brit Awards with a spectacularly silvery performance of Shout Out To My Ex. They arrived dressed in silver, carried by silver dancers on silver chairs. Then they won gold in the best British single category.
PA
An elaborate set of dancing houses backed Katy Perry as she performed Chained to the Rhythm. One poor dancer fell off the stage at the song's climax - there were looks of concern as they were put back on their feet.
PA
Perry's performance was also adorned by giant puppets with skulls for heads. Many people pointed out the mannequins bore a similarity to Donald Trump and Theresa May.
AP
George Michael's former Wham! bandmates paid an emotional tribute to the singer. Pepsi and Shirlie choked back tears as they described the star as an "amazing showman". Andrew Ridgeley said "it felt like the sky had fallen in" when he learned that his "beloved friend" had died on Christmas Day.
AFP
Chris Martin performed a new song with The Chainsmokers, throwing himself into the audience for a spot of crowd-surfing.
Reuters
Ed Sheeran was joined by Stormzy on stage for a new verse to his track, Shape of You. Ed said the collaboration would receive an official release on Friday.
PA
Bruno Mars sang That's What I Like - but lost the best international male award to Drake.
PA
The 1975 won their first ever Brit award, taking home best British group. Singer Matty Healy implored other artists to "take a stand".
AP
Rag 'N' Bone Man was the surprise winner of the British breakthrough act, beating the likes of Skepta and Stormzy. The singer had already been given the Brits critics' choice award.
Reuters
Emeli Sande was the first winner of the night winning best British female solo artist for the second time. The award was given to her by David Tennant
Getty Images
Skepta didn't win an award despite being up for three but his performance of Shutdown went down a storm. However, some of the lyrics were muted in the TV broadcast, draining the song's energy.
Reuters
Little Mix were emotional on stage when they picked up their first Brit award for Shout Out To My Ex but they were in the party mood backstage afterwards
AFP
One Direction won best video for History and Liam Payne was there to collect the award - he said he couldn't believe the band were still winning Brit awards a year after going on hiatus, and paid tribute to " the devotion of our fans".
AFP
David Bowie's Blackstar won best album. Noel Gallagher gave the Brit award to Bowie's film director son Duncan Jones.
AFP
Robbie Williams closed with a medley of new songs after being given the Brits icon award, ending on his latest single I Love My Life.