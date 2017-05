With only a few days to go before the Eurovision Song Contest reaches its climax in Kiev, we don't have long to wait to see what wacky outfits this year's finalists have in store.

Here are nine memorable looks that previous contests have brought us.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cowboy tunics, flares and shiny space boots were the order of the day when Swedish foursome Abba won Eurovision in 1974 with Waterloo.

Image copyright Rex/Shutterstock Image caption By contrast, Britain's Sandie Shaw did away with footwear altogether when she sang Puppet On A String in Vienna, Austria in 1967.

Image copyright Rex/Shutterstock Image caption The UK enjoyed success again in 1981 when Bucks Fizz - aka (from left to right) Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan, Bobby G and Jay Aston - stormed to victory, thanks in part to their bold primary-coloured outfits and the girls' detachable skirts.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption After winning the contest for Israel in 1998, transgender pop diva Dana International reprised her winning song in this feathery Jean-Paul Gaultier outfit.

Image copyright Rex/Shutterstock Image caption Five years before Scooch flew the flag for the UK, Slovenian drag trio Sestre brought flight attendant chic to Tallinn, Estonia in 2002.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Finnish heavy metal band Lordi brought bat wings, devil's horns and skull-shaped kneepads to Athens, Greece in 2006.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The following year saw Ukranian drag performer Verka Serduchka come second after bringing a different kind of metal to Helsinki, Finland.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Austria's bearded drag artist Conchita Wurst made a striking impression at the 2014 contest in Copenhagen, Denmark, winning the competition with Rise Like A Phoenix.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption For many viewers that year, though, Polish entrants Donatan and Cleo were just as memorable with their short skirts, plunging necklines and suggestive butter-churning.

The Eurovision Song Contest Final will be shown on Saturday on BBC One from 20:00 BST.

