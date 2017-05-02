Tim Minchin's Groundhog Day up for Tony awards

Image copyright PA Image caption Tim Minchin won two Olivier awards for Groundhog Day the Musical

The Broadway transfer of Tim Minchin's Groundhog Day The Musical is hoping to triumph at this year's Tony Awards.

The show is up for seven prizes including best musical, director (Matthew Warchus) and original score.

Based on the 1993 film starring Bill Murray, the musical also had a successful run in London's West End.

Tim will be hoping he can win a Tony for his score this time around, having missed out in the same category for Matilda the Musical back in 2013.

Groundhog Day won two Oliver awards last month, including best new musical and best actor in a musical for Andy Karl - who is also nominated for a Tony for his Broadway transfer performance.

Image copyright PA Image caption Nixon plays Birdie in The Little Foxes

Other big name stars nominated for this year's awards include Frasier star David Hyde Pierce (Hello Dolly!), who will compete against singer Josh Groban who made his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon are also in the running for their roles in the revival of Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes.

Danny DeVito and Nathan Lane are also up for acting honours, as is Bette Midler.

The Tony Awards will be presented on 11 June at Manhattan's Radio City Music Hall in a ceremony hosted by Kevin Spacey.

